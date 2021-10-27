Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Announce -$1.73 EPS

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,272. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.