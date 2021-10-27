U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $64.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 266,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,917. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.