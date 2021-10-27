Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $495.00.

Several research firms recently commented on YARIY. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SEB Equities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,955. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

