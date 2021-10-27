Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of PG opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $345.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,224 shares of company stock worth $106,932,298 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.