Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $429.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

