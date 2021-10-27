Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Trading Up 6.1%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 6,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 197,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $546.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 42.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

