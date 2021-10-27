Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Issues Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,848. The company has a market cap of $572.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

