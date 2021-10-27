NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NBTB traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,645. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.69.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NBT Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of NBT Bancorp worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

