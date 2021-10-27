United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.
UNFI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,363. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
