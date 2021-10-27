United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.

UNFI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,363. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.