Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells 10,451 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.51. 11,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,316. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $171.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

