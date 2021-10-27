National Bankshares Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$59.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Shares of HCG stock traded down C$0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$40.28. 103,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,213. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.37. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$22.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.23.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$140.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.8499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

