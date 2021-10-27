Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQB. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.94.

TSE:EQB traded down C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$77.63. 29,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,346. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.72. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$150.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$141.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,569,765. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250 in the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

