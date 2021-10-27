Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Set at C$16.00 by CSFB

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) has been given a C$16.00 target price by CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

Shares of TSE:AQN traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,235,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$17.80 and a 12-month high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$548.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

