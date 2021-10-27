Raymond James Boosts FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $195.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.81. 2,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.71. FirstService has a one year low of $126.13 and a one year high of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.