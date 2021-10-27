Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,811 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after buying an additional 94,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.34. 11,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

