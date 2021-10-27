918 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. TransDigm Group makes up 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG traded down $8.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $634.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,177. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $619.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.29.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.