Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TSE:D.UN traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,833. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.51. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$16.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.28.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

