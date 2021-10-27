BitSend Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $112,518.81 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSend has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00305018 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003099 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,864,281 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.