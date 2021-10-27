Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:PROV traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,499. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Separately, TheStreet raised Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

