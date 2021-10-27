Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. 8,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

