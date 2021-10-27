$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,971. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.34. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.