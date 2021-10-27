Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of HT stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,756. The stock has a market cap of $331.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

