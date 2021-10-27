Analysts Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.96. First Financial reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,600,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 65.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in First Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. 359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,433. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a market cap of $550.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

