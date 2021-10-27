Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $369.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.97 and a 200 day moving average of $324.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $374.05. The company has a market capitalization of $389.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

