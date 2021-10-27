Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,164,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after buying an additional 189,746 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.49.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

