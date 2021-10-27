Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Starbucks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after buying an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,319,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.68. 121,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,223. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

