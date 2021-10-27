Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,674,427.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,715 shares of company stock worth $148,388,461. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $21.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.35. The company had a trading volume of 328,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. The company has a market capitalization of $330.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

