JT Stratford LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 585,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

NYSE C opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

