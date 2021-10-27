Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.20. 2,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.41.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.