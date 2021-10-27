SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SEMrush.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $144,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $160,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,039 shares of company stock worth $10,876,796 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 1,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,698. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

