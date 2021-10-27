Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $887.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post $887.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $894.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Xilinx reported sales of $766.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $12.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.34. 177,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,318. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.86. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $179.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Xilinx by 762.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $125,505,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after acquiring an additional 672,829 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

