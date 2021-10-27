Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.86.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.41. 13,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,722. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.03. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

