Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post sales of $467.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $473.30 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $468.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CXW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,191. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in CoreCivic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.