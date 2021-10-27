Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Independent Bank worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

