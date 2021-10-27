Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $8.14 on Wednesday, hitting $416.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,229. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $176.42 and a fifty-two week high of $433.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.71, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.