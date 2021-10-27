NSI Retail Advisors LLC Makes New $867,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,202 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.1% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $9.40 on Wednesday, reaching $319.51. 926,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average is $274.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $312.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

