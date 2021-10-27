Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for 63.3% of Technology Crossover Management X Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Peloton Interactive worth $231,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,095 shares of company stock worth $40,178,783. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.24.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 89,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,198,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

