$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,939. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 138,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 176,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

