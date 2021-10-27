Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of American Tower by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.91. 34,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,059. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

