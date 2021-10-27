$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.23. Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 25.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after acquiring an additional 269,717 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $89.00. 10,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

