iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,243,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 14,989,436 shares.The stock last traded at $146.85 and had previously closed at $145.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

