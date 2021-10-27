Brokerages Expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,346,000 after acquiring an additional 424,167 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after buying an additional 324,044 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,855,000 after buying an additional 153,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. 6,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

