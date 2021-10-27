I/O Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.99 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $3,143.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.04 or 0.00304241 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003103 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,189,362 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

