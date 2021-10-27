SunOpta Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,875 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 783% compared to the typical volume of 552 call options.

Shares of STKL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 94,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $812.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SunOpta by 31.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

