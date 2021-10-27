Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.95. 351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 115,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $20,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

