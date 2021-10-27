Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.95. 351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 115,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $20,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.