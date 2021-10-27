QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 3,473 shares.The stock last traded at $87.50 and had previously closed at $87.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 324.19 and a beta of 1.52.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

