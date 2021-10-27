Analysts Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,701. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $317.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

In related news, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 123,243 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 258,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 130,896 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

