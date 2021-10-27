First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Releases Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Shares of THFF traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. 359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. First Financial has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 168.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of First Financial worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

