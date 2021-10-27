Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perion Network stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

