Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.
PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.