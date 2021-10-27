Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.66), Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

PEBO traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $624.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $37,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.